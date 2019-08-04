Deash mastermind of deadly Kabul attacks nabbed: NDS

AT News Report

KABUL: A Daesh or so-called Islamic Stateterrorist group’s affiliated mastermind who is allegedlyhave been the plannerofmassive deadly attacks in capital Kabul has been arrested, the spy-network said Sunday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the mastermind was arrested in a preplanned operation in the eighth police district of Kabul city.

According to NDS, the detainedmastermind was behind subversive attacks conducted by the IS on Imam Zaman Mosque andMinistry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

On August 26, 2017, a number of militants loyal toDaeshattacked the Imam Zaman Mosque in western Kabul when over 39 people were killed and dozens of others wounded– while most of them being civilians.

On April 21 this year, at least seven people were killed and eight others wounded after Daesh fighters stormed the MCIT.

During initial interrogation, the arrested mastermind has confessed to his involvement in the attacks and said that he was trained by the Pakistani spy agency to conduct terrorist activities in Afghanistan, the NDS added.

Meanwhile, the Afghan intelligence agency said that it had recently thwarted several complex attackstargeting and intended for some governmental facilities in Kabul.

Daesh group with increased foothold in the country has recently become the greatest challenge for the Afghan government and its security forces. The group is mostly active in eastern and northern parts of the country.

This comes as intelligence operatives had earlierapprehended a number of university lecturersover links withDaesh group. According to the NDS, the instructors were recruiting students to join IS ranks.