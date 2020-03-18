Deportees from Iran die of mysterious illness in Ghor

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in western Ghor province said that three people, who had recently deported from Iran, died after going through an unknown sever disease.

Passawand district governor, Hajji Abdulahad had expressed concerns over the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the district, saying that tens of people on daily basis illegally return to the province from Iran without any medical checkups. The event occurred in Shirlas village of the district, according to him.

Deputy Provincial Governor Habibullah Radmansh had confirmed the issue, saying that the health officials are making all-out efforts to signify the reason behind the death. The officials said the village is under Taliban’s control, where the medical facilities are not provided.

Health officials have thus far reported 22 positive coronavirus cases in Afghanistan.

The epidemic coronavirus, which was first appeared in Wuhan city of China, has recently brought the whole world into several crisis. The virus has so far claim the life of almost 3,000 people all over the world, with infection of thousands others.