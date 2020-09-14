Doha talks aimed at ceasefire, lasting peace; Ghani

AT News

KABUL: President Ghani’s office said that the government sent a negotiating delegation to Qatar with the aim of ensuring a lasting peace and cease fire.

Sediq Sediqqi, Ghani’s spokesman, said Monday that the delegation from the “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan participated in talks with Taliban only to provide cease fire, end the violence and ensure peace and stability in the country”.

The first intra-Afghan negotiations began Saturday in Qatar. Afghan official Abdullah Abdullah, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar head of Taliban’s political office spoke at the opening ceremony.

Representatives from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey, Finland, Norway, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom spoke on the importance of peace in Afghanistan and promised to cooperate with the peace process.

On Sunday, the contact groups from two negotiating teams held meetings, discussing the main program’s agenda and timetable.