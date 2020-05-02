Dozens of Afghan migrants allegedly killed by Iranian border guards

AT News

KABUL: At least 23 Afghan migrants are alleged to have been killed by Iranian border troops, witnesses say. The Afghans who were trying to cross the border illegally, were arrested by Iranian border guards and were drowned.

Shah Wali, an eyewitness quoted by 8am daily, said Saturday that 57 Afghans were trying to cross the Afghan-Ira-Turkmenistan border in Herat province, but were arrested by Iranian forces. He said that Iranian forces threw the Afghan migrants into the Harirod River after beating them up.

Shir Aqa Taheri, another witness said that the incident took place early Saturday in the Zolfaqar Outfall. He said that the dead were from Herat and Faryab provinces.

Health officials in Herat said they had received five bodies who had been drowned in the Iran border, with Dr. Aref Jalali, from provincial hospital saying that they wanted to go to Iran for laboring.

Provincial officials did not immediately comment on the incident, but promised to investigate.

Iranian consulate in Herat in a statement denied the arrest of Afghan migrants by his country’s border guards.

The consulate said that it had shared the report with Afghan consulate in Mashhad for investigation.

Afghans who try to illegally go to Iran are often shot dead by Iranian border keepers.