Dozens of Insurgents Killed in Latest Ops

KABUL: At least 60 Taliban rebels have been killed and 32 others were wounded during operations carried out by the Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours, defense officials said Monday.

Taliban planned to attack Afghan forces checkpoints in Arghandab and Zherai districts of southern Kandahar, which was targeted by Afghan forces through active defense posture, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

28 Taliban fighters were killed and 14 others were wounded in the military crackdowns.

Two hideouts with some amount of ammunition and weapons of the enemy were also destroyed. 17 IEDs that were planted on the public roads by the Taliban in the district, were also discovered and defused by the security forces, the statement added.

At least 13 Taliban insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in Qarabagh district of Ghazni.

Also, the Afghan forces repelled Taliban’s attacks in Sholgara district of Balkh province. 16 militants were killed and nine others wounded during the counterattack, noted the statement.

Similarly, the Afghan security forces pushed back the Taliban’s attack in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province.

Three rebels were also killed as result of reciprocal attack in the district, the statement added.