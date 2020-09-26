Dozens of police officers fired in Herat for different reasons

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of interior says 46 police officers were dismissed from their jobs in the western province of Herat.

Abdul Saboor Qane, deputy interior minister for security affairs, said Saturday in Herat that the officers were fired for defaults in duty and being engaged in corruption.

Qane said that some senior officers are among the dismissed people.

He also appreciated 12 officers for doing their jobs good.

The deputy minister added that evaluation of the security forces in Herat would continue and some more officers would be possibly fired.

A committee was set up in Herat to better control the situation and to prevent crimes like theft, murder and other cases.

Provincial Governor, Sayed Wahid Qetali, said about continuing reforms in security forces, warning that any officer neglecting job would be immediately dismissed.

Herat residents complain about increasing insecurity in the provincial capital, criticizing police for not taking the crimes serious.