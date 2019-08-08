ED: Why not truce?

Violence has been intensified in Afghanistan in recent months as the Taliban group trying level best to take more leverage through means of war in negotiations with the US envoy over Afghanistan’s political future. There is much doing round in media in regards to an agreement among US and Taliban group and the draft has already finalized. Both sides claimed progress during eight round of talks, even Zalmay Khalilzad termed it an excellent progress—something in contrast with ground realty as the Taliban group still pursue violent acts. As the talks continue, the violence worsen as on Wednesday Taliban car bomber targeted a police station in Police District 6th, in which hundreds of people, mostly civilians were killed and wounded. This comes as the United Nations said July was the deadliest month with 1,500 civilians killed or wounded. This is a fact that Afghan civilians are the worst victims. The more peace talks getting momentum the more Taliban increase its evil designs by targeting public institutions, or carry attacks against Afghan and foreign forces that again the victim are innocent Afghans. With all these casualties, the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha has instructed his members to pay full attention to protect people during Eid days. This is really funny. The statement is nothing but to hide their failure to protect civilians. If the Taliban are really caring about Afghan civilians, they must come up with different statement and declared a comprehensive ceasefire. Trace is the only way to stop spreading of innocent bloods. Last year’s surprise ceasefire come out from Taliban as both sides halt operations against each other and that three-day ceasefire over the Eid-al-Fitr was marked in the history of Afghanistan as peaceful days where not a single incident happened. Similar act was the need of the hour if the Taliban were really interested to end the decades long war. The Taliban leader calls on his fighter to adopt necessary measures to protect civilians, but he restrains to announce trace. Whatever could the intention, but one thing is for must that Afghan people will never accept Taliban to make comeback the way they were during their regime. In the wake of ongoing peace talks, it is better for the group to change their violence attitude and reintegrate into civil society peacefully as means of war no more works here.