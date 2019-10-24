Editorial: It must make peace

Hope can be defined as the belief that circumstances in the future will be better. It allows the under or less developed countries to be optimistic of a positive outcome and increase chances of realizing the goals to work for. Although there are many obstacles, but Afghanistan have never lost hope and the Afghan elites made efforts to work for prosperity of the country with a success mindset. It helps to get closer to the goals of a peace, security, development despite the ups and downs. It also gives the troubled Afghans strength to move forward even in the worst of conditions. When there is hope, there would be determination, and ways to reach the goal. The peace process is the first goal of the Afghans. By peace we can achieve other goals and bring dreams into reality. The Afghans are optimistic to the intra-Afghan talks to be held next week in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, hoping it could open a new door to the main peace negotiations. US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban negotiators held ninth round of talks, and reached agreement in principle. However, US President Donald Trump in a tweet called it dead, saying the Taliban do not have intention for ceasefire. Initially, Trump said he called off the talks after a Taliban suicide bomber killed 12 innocent Afghans and an American soldier in downtown of Kabul city. Since that all hopes toward ending the war through negotiation was dashed to the ground, but Taliban leaders continued its foreign visits to Pakistan, Russia, Iran and China, exhibiting the group’s willingness for resumption for peace talks. In that context, Khalilzad also unlashed his indirect efforts to bring back the negotiation on truck. He visited Pakistan when Taliban representatives where there. Now he is in Europe for Afghan peace quest. The most hopeful is the upcoming peace conference in China where a large number of Afghan politicians, elites, and influential figures said to attend. This gone be the third meeting between political leaders and Taliban after the February talks in the Russian capital of Moscow and the second one held in July in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Taliban have confirmed their participation. Peace is the need of the hour. No more rooms left for the Afghans to bear the losses of their dearest one. The Afghans desperately waiting for a dignify peace, as it gradually changing hatred mindset, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.