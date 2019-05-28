Editorial: School under attack

Unfortunately, prolonged wars and imposed hostilities in the country has not only causing lives to precious human lives, affecting every sort of business and economic activities and destroying living infrastructure but it now leads to destruction of schools, colleges and other educational institutions now also. Such acts on the part of anti-social elements and terrorists has now made worried the global organs, striving for the betterment of coming generation. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in a new report released on Tuesday said that attack on schools in Afghanistan has been tripled in 2018 in camper to 2017. It states that the number of incidents rose from 68 in 2017 to 192 last year, 2018— the first time an increase has been recorded since 2015. Showing his sever resentment over such a trend the UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, “Education is under fire in Afghanistan,” adding “the killing, injury and abduction of teachers; and the threats against education are destroying the hopes and dreams of an entire generation of children.” One possible reason behind the rise in attacks, according to the UN agency, is that school buildings served as polling centers during last year’s parliamentary elections. According to UNICEF around 3.7 million Afghan children — about half the country’s school-age population — were missing out on formal education. About 60% of them were girls. It also said security threats from groups such as the Taliban and the Daesh militants have forced more than 1,000 schools across the country to remain closed. The UNICEF has translated the minds of peace loving, patriotic and democracy loving Afghans who are desirous for strengthening of education activities in the country. Unfortunately, due to prolong war on side overwhelming majority of the country suffered a lot and still suffering. Millions of Afghans unable to get education. Only a limited circles, who luckily succeeded in landing in European and western countries have got the chance of educating their children. Since 90’s majority of the refugee’s population residing in Pakistan are also unable to get schooling. The UNICEF since November 2001 last making its best to help in promotion of education activities in Afghanistan. But unfortunately in the last year affairs went derailed again. Now along with intensifying of terror and violent activities, like other sectors the education institutions are on prime target of these anti-humans who on the sacred slogans of Islam involved in killing of innocent Muslim human and destroying their private and public properties. Common Afghans in general and Ulema in particular needs to raise voice for the safety and protections of schools and promotion of education activities in the country.