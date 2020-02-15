Efforts on card to sabotage peace process: Hekmatyar

AT News

KABUL: Former jihadi leader and head of Hezb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar says some circles inside the country try to sabotage peace process, a statement comes when the US and Taliban are reported to have got closed to finalize the deal.

Hekmatyar said Saturday that there was no intention for political consensus, “but efforts are being done to sabotage the peace process”.

He warned that situation would worsen if the peace opportunity was not used properly.

“We are in a critical situation. If we continue to lack a united stance and do not use the opportunity for peace, we will face incidents that we had after the Soviet withdrawal,” said Hekmatyar.

Separately, another jihadi leader Mohammad Esmail Khan, said he was happy with the peace negotiations, but asked the United States to “be honest with the people of Afghanistan”.

“Any president imposed on us as their (the US) puppet like the current government, be sure that we won’t accept that president and his government.”The statements on peace come while electoral problems have remained unsolved with different presidential candidates accusing each other of fraud and corruption.

The fourth presidential election was held in September last year, but the result of it has not yet been announced.