Egypt Mufti says Afghan war is illegal

KABUL: Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam has given a fatwa on Friday, an Islamic directive, saying the ongoing war in Afghanistan is illegal and has no root in Sharia law.

Killing of one innocent human being is considered as killing of all humanity, the Mufti said.

Security threats, encroachment on lives, property and dignity of the people and destruction of public property are major sins, the Mufti was quoted in a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry welcomed the position of Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, saying that such a statement is in line with the legitimate demands of the people and the government to end war.

A few days ago, religious scholars from Jordan, Palestine, Turkey, Iraq and Lebanon condemned the Taliban war in Afghanistan, terming it illegitimate.

Recently, over 2,000 Afghan religious scholars from around the country issued a fatwa, saying “the ongoing war in Afghanistan is illegal.”