Eight drug dealers detained in Kabul, Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) cell on Wednesday have arrested eight drug dealers during crackdowns in Kabul, the capital city, and eastern Nangarhar province.

CNP conducted anti-drug operations in 4th, 10th PD and Nasaji Bagrami area of Kabul, in which four drug retailers arrested, said Kabul Police in a statement.

According to the statement, police discovered and confiscated 2kg narcotics and over 50 liters of alcoholic beverages from the arrested indicts.

On the other hand, Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said that four drug traffickers arrested with 280kg of illicit drugs during two separate operations carried out by CNPA.

The drug traffickers were arrested during operations by police in Momand Dara district of Nangarhar and 9th PD of Jalalabad City, the statement added.

The drugs were recovered from two vehicles hidden in its compartments.

The detained drug dealers are under custody and their dossiers would be sent to the related judicial department for further inquiry.