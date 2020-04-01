Eight members of a family killed in Helmand roadside blast

AT News

KABUL: At least eight civilians, including children and woman were killed and two others received injures after the vehicle they were traveling in hit by a roadside mine in southern Helmand province on Wednesday morning.

The fatality happened in Nahr-e-Saraj district after the mini-van smacked with a roadside mine, provincial police spokesman, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard confirmed.

“Eight civilians—six children, a woman and a man, were killed in the incident,” he added.

The driver was also killed in the blast.

Other two wounded civilians were evacuated to the nearby hospital and receiving medical cure.

No details over their health conditions – and so far no militant groups claimed responsibility for this heinous act.

“7 children killed this morning in IED vehicle blast, Helmand. 4 boys, 3 girls and driver: first civilians killed in April. UNAMA recorded + 180 civilians killed in March. Taliban must stop using IEDs. Afghanistan ceasefire would halt the carnage and help combat the Covid-19 threat to Afghans,” UNAMA in Afghanistan tweeted.