Election conundrum: Recounting process halted; preliminary election results again postponed

AT News Report

KABUL: Amid candidates’ objections, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday has decided to halt recounting and audit process of the votes in order to address these complaints.

(IEC) Spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, has said that in order to address electoral teams and political parties’ objections and concerns, they decided to stop recounting and audit process of votes all over the country.

The IEC commissioner did not say when the recounting process would be resumed.

Due to these problems he said the IEC can’t announce the preliminary result on due time which (Today) 14th November.

Recently, major presidential candidates, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Nabil, and Hekmatyar had expressed objection over 300,000 votes and 2400 sites, asking the IEC to stop recounting process of the presidential election votes.

The mentioned candidates have boycotted the recounting and audit process.

The IEC has already had started recounting and audit process of over eight thousand polling sites in 34 provinces, which had problems, following candidates objection halted the process on Wednesday.

The election result initially set for 19th October, but postponed for 14th November. Now again the IEC said they can’t announcement the result, postponing it for third time.