Electoral fraudsters to be referred to complaints commission

November 16, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: The independent election commission says it would introduce people involved in frauds of the September 28 presidential polls to the independent electoral complaints commission.

Officials in the election commission’s secretariat said Saturday that the body’s leadership ordered them to identify the fraudsters and refer them to the complaints commission.

The officials added that fraudster employees would not be allowed to take part in the vote recount process.

The preliminary results expected to be announced on Thursday was postponed for the second time. The first date for the result announcement was slated for October 19, but was delayed for another 26 days to November 14.

