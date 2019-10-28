Electoral observers warn postponement in result announcement could cause crisis

AT News Report

KABUL: The electoral observers warn that any postponement in the announcement of the presidential election’s preliminary results could cause political crisis.

The preliminary results of the September 28 presidential election was scheduled to be announced on October 19, but the independent election commission failed to announce it on time, saying problems in technical affairs made a postponement. The commission said on Sunday that the preliminary results would be announced on November 14.

The observers said Monday that poor management in the commission were the reason that election results are not announced by plan.

The final results are said to be announced on December 6 after evaluating electoral complaints.

Observers also said that postponements were not justifiable adding that delays in the result announcement would pave the ground for fraud and corruption.

They said that foreign diplomats’ visits of the election commission would bring the body’s independence under question, calling on the commission to maintain its independence and impartiality.