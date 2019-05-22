EU envoy, Mullah Baradar discuss Afghan peace process

AT Mentoring Desk

KABUL: European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia has met Taliban’s political office head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Qatar.

Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar office, said Roland Kobia and Baradar discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, talks with the US, prevention of civilian casualties and humanitarian aid.

Kobia clarified the policy of the EU towards Afghanistan and gave assurances of a positive role in Afghan peace as the representative of the institution.

At Tuesday’s meeting in Doha, he also expressed hope for continued future contact with the political office of Taliban.

Previously Germany’s special representative for Afghanistan for second time held talks with Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Qatar, where they discussed issues related to Afghan war and ongoing talks with the US peace envoy.

Both sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, various aspects of a peaceful resolution to the war and efforts by Germany in this regard.

Potzel assured Baradar of Germany’s positive role in peace and stressed the need for maintaining regular contacts with Taliban’s political office.

On May 16, the German special envoy met President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and said his country would facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue on peace.

Earlier, Taliban’s political office head Mullah Baradar met Indonesian and Uzbekistan foreign ministers on the Afghan peace process in Qatar.