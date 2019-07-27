Ex-Taliban leader had land business in Pakistan: FIA

AT News Report

KABUL: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has said that Taliban’s former leader, Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, who was killed in 2016, had a business of land and properties in Pakistan. Mansoor took leadership of the insurgent group in 2015, days after the death of his predecessor and founder of the group Mullah Omar was announced to had died in 2013 in Pakistan.

Mansoor came under an American drone one year later in Pakistan while reportedly returning from an Iran visit, and was killed.

Mansoor had two fake Pakistani ID cards and bank accounts, according to the FIA, who said he had several apartment buildings, lands and townships in the Karachi port city.

Taliban have rejected the report, saying that Mansoor had “neither time, nor money” to launch such business.

But the FIA report identifies a man named Ammar, who had been allegedly holding Mansoor’s business.

It also said that Mansoor had several bank accounts registered with the credit of a property dealer agency, but research showed that there was no link between the bank accounts and the agency.

The report added that Mansoor was running his business with a counterfeited name and ID card.