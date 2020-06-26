Family violence increased in quarantine era

AT News

KABUL: The attorney general office says that it had registered more cases of family violence during the quarantine days imposed since late March to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

The attorney general office said on Friday that it had received 249 cases of women being beaten up by their husbands during the quarantine days.

Sina Shana Mosawer, deputy attorney general said that they had registered 1,173 cases of violence against women since last December.

She said that her office also received some 832 cases of violence against children during the quarantine period.

Jamshid Rasouli, spokesman of the attorney general, said that they registered violence cases such as rape, beating, force marriage, harassment, preventing from marriage choice, child marriage and depriving from inheritance.

Rasouli said that 548 cases of violence received by their office, were against women, 141 of which were harassment and the rest 121 was about rape.

