Faryab attack leaves 13 security forces dead

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least thirteen Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers have been killed, three injured and two others arrested in the Taliban attack in northwestern Faryab province, an official said.

Police Chief Mohammad Nasir told Pajhwok Afghan News the Taliban stormed security forces trenches in the Kohistan district on Wednesday night.

He said two Taliban were injured in the attack as the assailants used advance weapons to storm security forces.

Nasir warned if more forces not dispatched to Kohistan, the district would fall to the Taliban.

Mohibullah Mirzad, former member of the Provincial Council, termed the security situation of Kohistan district as dangerous and demanded reinforcement and airstrikes to prevent catastrophic situation.

This comes the two-day talks between Afghan politicians and Taliban ended in Moscow on Thursday without announcing a clear decision, but their joint statement said progress was made on some key issues.

The talks that wrapped up late Thursday involved a 14-member Taliban delegation led by co-founder of the movement Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Afghan politicians including former president Hamid Karzai and Jamiat-i-Islami party head Atta Mohammad Noor.