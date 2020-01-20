Five died in Logar as extreme cold sweeps across Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: A severe cold snap killed five people in southeastern Logar province, officials said on Monday, as heavy snowfall and rain continued to lash parts of the country.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Deedar Lawang said the incident took place in Pull-e-Alam, the provincial capital city. “A delegation has been sent to the area to investigate in regards,” he added.

Earlier, similarly incident has occurred in central Ghazni – the neighboring province for Logar. The state ministry for disaster management has announced that over 40 people have died and more than 50 others wounded across the country due to fallen down of temperature in the recent.

Afghanistan is no stranger to extreme winter, but this time it is deadly so far.