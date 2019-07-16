Five of a family dead as roof collapse in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least five members of a family have been killed and a woman wounded after roof of their house collapsed in eastern Nangarhar province.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attuallah Khogyani said five member of a family embraced martyrdom after their house’s roof collapsed due to ongoing reconstruction in second floor.

The incident took place in Pachiragam district on Tuesday morning, in which a 25-year old woman, and four children from 10 years old to three months had lost their lives, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, another woman received injures in the incident which is 55-year old.

“It happened around 7:00am local time when the construction workers were engaged to destroy second floor roof, which falls down and ruined the family, he added.

Soon after the incident, residents rushed to the spot, where took dead bodies out of dusts and shifted the wounded woman to nearby hospital.