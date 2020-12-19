Five rockets fired at major U.S. base in Bagram

AT News

KABUL: A major U.S. Air Base in Parwan province located in the northern Kabul city, has came under rocket attacks on Saturday, but there were no casualties or damage reported from the airfield, NATO and provincial officials said.

“Rockets were fired towards Bagram Airfield on Saturday morning. Initial reporting is there were no casualties and the airfield was not damaged,” NATO official said.

Parwan governor spokesman, Wahida Shahkar, said five rockets hit Bagram Airfield.

12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others, according to her.

No casualties among civilians were reported, she said, falling short to provide details about possible casualties or damage with the U.S. base.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket launch. In April, the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremist group, claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base, again there were no casualties.

But Daesh terrorist in recent months claimed several rocket assaults in Kabul that struck residential areas and dozens of civilians were killed and wounded.