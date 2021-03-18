Four civil servants killed in Kabul bus blast

By Parwiz Arian

KABUL: At least four civil employees of the government were killed and nine others were injured, after the bus they were traveling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Thursday morning in Kabul city.

The blast took place today morning at 7:20 am in PD-17 in north Kabul city when the employees were on their way to offices, Kabul Police spokesman, Firdaws Faramarz said.

He confirmed four civil employees of the government including a woman were killed and nine others were injured in the blast, which is under investigation for now.

The injured persons were already evacuated to hospitals for treatment.

The bus belonged to the Telecommunication and Technology Ministry but it was also transporting the employees of other nearby ministries as well.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack which is part of the ongoing targeted attacks in Kabul and other major cities of the country.

The attack in Kabul city came the same day when Afghan politicians and Taliban representatives were gathering in a peace conference in Moscow to discuss ways toward a political settlement in Afghanistan.