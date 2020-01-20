Four family members hack to death – urban crimes rising

AT News

KABUL: Four members of a family were hacked to death in Kabul, the provincial capital city by unknown gunmen on Sunday night, indicating a devastation rise in the urban crimes.

A mother with her three children aged between 7 and 14 years old, were killed by an ax after unknown gunmen entered their house in Jangala area of 7th PD in Kabul, security officials said on Monday.

The father and a three-year-old child of the family have been left. The father, Abdul Satar, an employee of the Ministry of Transport, has overwhelmed by the grief and can’t appear before the camera.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said that investigation over the tragedy has been kicked off.

According to their relatives, Mr. Satar had enmity with no one, and motivation behind the ax killing is yet to be known.

The victims’ relatives called for justice, saying anyone to forgive murders will be part of the crime.

The most tragedy happened as the ministry of interior has already boosted up anti-criminal campaigns and patrolling in different parts of the city and arrested tens of offenders on different crimes in the past weeks.