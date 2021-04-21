Four people sentenced to death in Afghanistan last year

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan judicial system sentenced four people to death in 2020, the Amnesty International said in its annual report on execution punishment in the world.

The human rights watchdog said that 156 detainees sentenced to death have been released as part of the peace negotiations with the Taliban. The four individuals sentenced to death were involved in murdering and kidnappings.

The total number of detainees punished with execution reached to 976 in Afghanistan, the report added.

The Amnesty International declared the Middle East and North African countries as the “most prolific executioners” of 2020. “Throughout 2020 countries from the Middle East and North Africa displayed a ruthless and chilling persistence in carrying out plans to put people to death even during a year when most of the world was focused on protecting people’s lives from a deadly virus,” said Heba Morayef, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

At least 483 executions were conducted in 2020, the report said, showing a 26 percent drop compare to 2019. According to the report, 88 percent of the executions were ordered in Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. In 2019, At least 658 detainees were punished with death penalty in 2019.