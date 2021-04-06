Four security force members killed in Taliban Kunduz attack

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the northern Kunduz province reported the death of four police officers that lost their lives in a Taliban attack in PD 5th of the provincial capital city of the same name, Kunduz.

Provincial Council Member, Mohammad Yusuf Ayoubi said that the three security forces were taken hostage by the Taliban militants. According to him, the Taliban fighters set attacks on the security checkpoints in Bulok-e-shurabi area of the city.

The Taliban also asserted the responsibility for the attack, saying that the militants seized some weapons and ammunition. The insurgents confirmed capturing a number of security forces.

Kunduz Police has not made any statement in regards as of now. Kunduz is among the most insecure province in northeast of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are strongly active.