Four Taliban rebels killed by own IED blast in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: At least four Taliban insurgents were killed and seven others wounded after their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) went off prematurely in southern Ghazni province on Monday morning.

These Taliban rebels were busy placing the IED in a fielder model vehicle in the Sphandi area that accidently went off and killed four of them, 203 Thunder Corps Press Disk said in a statement.

Seven other Taliban fighters were injured in the incident.

A fielder vehicle, one rocket and a rifle of PK machine gun belonging to the Taliban were also destroyed in the explosion, the statement added.