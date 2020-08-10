Home / Latest Updates / Four Taliban rebels killed by own IED blast in Ghazni

Four Taliban rebels killed by own IED blast in Ghazni

admin August 10, 2020 Latest Updates Leave a comment 48 Views

AT News

KABUL: At least four Taliban insurgents were killed and seven others wounded after their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) went off prematurely in southern Ghazni province on Monday morning.

These Taliban rebels were busy placing the IED in a fielder model vehicle in the Sphandi area that accidently went off and killed four of them, 203 Thunder Corps Press Disk said in a statement.

Seven other Taliban fighters were injured in the incident.

A fielder vehicle, one rocket and a rifle of PK machine gun belonging to the Taliban were also destroyed in the explosion, the statement added.

About admin

Check Also

US supports democratic, sovereign and united Afghanistan

AT News KABUL: The US Chargé d’ Affairs Ross Wilson said that the US supported …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved