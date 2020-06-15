Freedom of expression at risk; Amendment of Mass Media Law is draconian and unconstitutional

AT News

KABUL; Afghanistan government has proposed to amend the mass media law, seeking to curtail freedom of expression and silence critical voices. The proposed provisions has ignited a flurry of criticism from media community, calling the move draconian, unconstitutional, and a constraint to the freedom of media.

Media outlets and media watchdogs in an open letter to President Ghani on Monday voiced concerns about the proposed amendment, saying it will limit freedom of the press and runs against the Constitution and international treaties. They called on the president to stop the drastic and repressive provisions and prevent it from becoming a menace against freedom.

The letter was read out by Afghan Journalists Safety Committee chief Najib Sharifi in a press conference in which the government is accused of yet again attempting to amend the Mass Media Law. They said that the new proposal will impose severe limitations to the freedom of media.

Afghanistan media community, in reliance on Article 7 of the Constitution, voiced in unison an utter discontent with the proposed provisions that go against Universal Declaration of Human Rights.