Frequent power cuts irk Kabul residents

AT News

KABUL: As the weather is getting cold in the capital city, people are deprived from electricity for several hours a day as their power is cut many times in 24 hours and they have to spend nights in blackout.

“We do not have regular electricity as the power is cut many times. This makes lots of problems for us. The students cannot study in the dark,” said Zainab Yousufi, a Kabul resident.

She said that they enjoy electricity for a few hours a day, while more electricity is needed in the cold weather.

Breshna, the power department admits that power cut increases in the winter, but says a program would regularize the power distribution.

“We have to cut power in some neighborhoods overnight because the use of electricity is very high in the cold weather. The power cut will last two to four hours a day,” said Wahid Tawhidi, spokesman of Breshna.

He assured that the power cut would be imposed same in all areas to prevent discrimination.

Uzbekistan as the major electricity exporter to Afghanistan, decreased its export from 450 mw to 200 mw over the weekend arguing to cleanse the turbines.

Kabul needs 230 mw of electricity in summer, but the need to power goes up to700 mw in the winter. But only 450 mw is provided.