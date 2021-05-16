Fresh troops deployed as clash continues in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense deployed fresh commandoes to the northern province of Kunduz as drastic clashes have been continuing between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban following the three-day ceasefire agreed between the two warring parties to mark the Eid-al-fitr holidays.

A spokesman for the 217th Pamir Army corps, Abdul Haid Nazari said that the reinforced forces were called in to protect the province against the militants. “The special forces will protect the people of the province, and will not allow Taliban to harm people, lives and properties,” he added.

The armed conflicts have been intensifying countrywide after the three-day ceasefire got over on Saturday mid night. The people and human rights watchdogs asked the two sides to prolong their ceasefire but the Taliban said that their fighters would be back in combat line once the due time for ceasefire has finished.