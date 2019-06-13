Germany to cooperate with US over Afghan peace: Envoy

AT News Report

KABUL: German Special Envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel pledged to cooperate with U.S. special representative for the Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad in his efforts to end the Afghan war.

Potzel said Wednesday in Kabul that Khalilzad had asked him for assistance in the peace process.

“Zalmay Khalilzad told us that six rounds of talks with the Taliban were ended without major progress,” Potzel said. “Now we make efforts and cooperate with the U.S. in the peace process to end the war.” He called the peace process a great opportunity that should not be missed.

Potzel highlighted the importance of women’s role in the peace process, saying their rights, freedom of expression and other achievements gained the past 18 years should not be ignored during the peace process.

On the other hand, Idress Zaman, deputy foreign minister, acknowledged the role of Germany as invisible in the peace process. “Our ally the Federal Republic of Germany intends to play a role in the peace process. We are hopeful that the seventh round of talks with the Taliban would make major progress and lead to intra-Afghan dialogues.”

Potzel had earlier met Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar, discussing issues related to the Afghan war and the peace process. According to reports, Germany wants to intermediate between Afghan government and the Taliban.

Khalilzad has so far held six rounds of talks with the Taliban in Qater, but they could not reach a major progress over ending the war in the country.