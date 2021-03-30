Ghani again mistaken Rudaki poem in Tajikistan

When President Ghani was the chairman of Kabul University back in 2006 – he read the same poem incorrectly.

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani during his speech at the national university of Tajikistan committed a verbal mistake once again by reading a poem by a famous Persian Poet Rudaki incorrectly.

His continued slip-up and the recent poem became a public joke for the people, sparking social media user’s reactions.

One of the social media users and journalist Zai Sharharyar wrote on his twitter, when President Ghani was the chairman of Kabul University in 2006, he read the same poem incorrectly.

Haroon Mutaref, another social media user wrote on his twitter, “Wahid Omar presidential advisor while rehearsing the poem with Ghani in the library, still misread the poem.”

Nisar Aryanfar, another social media user said, the presidential advisor should tell Ghani not read Persian poems in foreign countries.

Earlier, Ghani mistakenly read Persian poems – he read incorrectly a poem by Iqbal Lahori in Islamabad.

One of the historical mistakes of Ghani was on the day of Ashura, calling Imam Hussin the grandson of Allah.