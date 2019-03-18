Ghani discusses regional situation in UAE visit

AT News Reports

KABUL: Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani praised the United Arab Emirates for supporting Afghan people in several development projects in his war-hit country.

President Ghani on Sunday morning flew to UAE to meet with the UAE senior officials including Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan the crown prince for the AbuDhabi.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional issues of common interestsas well as development projects in Afghanistan.

According to WakalatAnba’a al Emarat(WAM), the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency, the two sides stressed the importance of redoubling international efforts to achieve peace and security and consolidate the value of tolerance.

Also six cooperation agreements were signed between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan with the presence of two leaders and other government officials.

Sheikh Mohammad said his country was paying great attention to supporting regional and international efforts regarding the Afghan people to overcome challenges and achieve stability in their country.