Ghani doubles down on ‘no compromise’ on security forces

KABUL: As the Afghan government is readying to meet face to face with the Taliban to negotiate power-sharing, President Ashraf Ghani has tripled down on the government’s position of ‘no compromise’ on defense and security forces, touting them as ‘guardians of democracy’.

His address to the national army graduates from Marshal Qasim Fahim Academy comes as peace talks have been kicked off between the Kabul government and the Taliban to end years of relentless war.

In his address, Ghani described the graduates as role models of dedication, commitment and patriotism.

The president told the graduates that they were representatives of the national unity and it was their responsibility to defend the motherland.

Ghani also said the attack on his first vice president Amrullah Saleh was a coward and unsuccessful attempt on his life.

He also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wounded in the suicide attack on Saleh.

“You witnessed Saleh’s Afghan courage and bravery when he spent two hours with an Australian delegation soon after the attack. I want you to have the same courage.”

The president called the army graduates as defenders of the democratic system and said his government would support every soldier and would never compromise in this regard.

Ghani praised the role of national security and defense forces in protecting the Consultative Loya Jirga and rescuing floods-affected people.