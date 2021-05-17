Ghani to visit Washington in near future, say government officials

KABUL: Sources in government say that President Ashraf Ghani plans to go to the United States in the near future, however, according to the sources, Ghani has not received any invitation from the US officials, but added that he might leave Kabul for Washington in the few coming days.

The sources have told the 8AM daily paper that Ghani’s Washington trip is absolutely.

Neither the exact date nor the agenda of his trip are clear, but Ghani seems to discuss peace efforts in meeting with US officials.

Ghani spoke to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Friday. Ghani’s office said that Blinken had promised Ghani that Washington would stand with Kabul after military withdrawal that is ongoing and would end in September.

The US top diplomat had also assured Afghan president of the continuing of his country’s assistance post withdrawal in different sectors, according to Ghani’s office.

Blinken also said that Washington-Kabul relations would be strengthened and the United States was committed in the ties.

Taliban’s attacks have intensified since the US announced to withdraw forces in April.