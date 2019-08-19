Ghani vows to avenge wedding attack, root out Daesh

AT News Report

KABUL: Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Afghanistan Independence Day, President Ashraf Ghani on Monday said that he “will take revenge for every civilian drop of blood” after an attack claimed by Daesh terrorist group killed more than 63 people and wounded 182 in capital Kabul.

The celebration of centenary of Afghanistan Independence Day kicked off in capital Kabul and provinces on Monday, with President Ashraf Ghani placing a floral wreath at the Minar-i-Istiqlal (Independence Minaret) at the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Ghani’s remarks come as Afghanistan on August 19 celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence from the British; however, he postponed the ceremony to honor the victims of the Saturday’s attack at a wedding in Kabul attended by 1,200 guests.

Many celebratory ceremonies were scheduled for August 19 and Ghani was set to meet political figures at Dar-ul-Aman Palace but Ghani said “The enemy by spilling civilian blood made us postpone the celebrations.”

Ghani also attended the inauguration ceremony ofthe reconstructed Dar-ul-Aman Palace and while referring to the Saturday’s attack, for which the Islamic State took responsibility, he said the Taliban facilitated terrorism.“Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists, he said.”

“I share grief with the nation and I promise that we will take revenge and will root Daesh out by making them feel the same grief,” Ghani said.

Referring to the heinous attack of Daesh at a wedding, Ghani said: “The international community shouldn’t remain silent with regards to such barbaric activities but they should stand beside Afghans for tracking safe-havens of terrorists and denounce their acts.”

Although Afghanistan was never part of the British Empire, it gained its independence from Britain after the signing of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty in 1919 – a treaty that granted complete neutral relations between Afghanistan and Britain.