Ghani’s adviser receives ‘illegal’ aid from Swedish government

AT News

KABUL: Swedish media report that Fazel Mahmood Fazli, a top adviser to President Ashraf Ghani has received “illegal” financial assistance from Stockholm for his children by providing wrong information about his job in the Afghan government.

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that Fazli who is head of administration affairs department for Afghanistan president demanded aid from Swedish government to take care of his family.

The report titles “Working in Afghanistan, receiving aid from Sweden”, saying that Fazli demands for Swedish aid while he is working as Ghani’s adviser. It said that Fazli enjoys aids for social payments.

According to the Aftonbladet, Fazli gave wrong information to the Swedish finance department to receive aid in March.

Fazli has been living in a house in southern Stockholm along with five other adults since 2009.