Ghazni residents protest civilian deaths in drone strike

KABUL: Dozens of residents in central Ghazni province on Sunday staged protest over civilian deaths, which they claim were caused by a foreign forces drone strike inKhwaja Omari district of the province.

According to the protestors,six civilians have been killed and five others wounded in the incident.

The ProvincialGovernor, WahidullahKalimzai confirmed the incident but didn’t provide details about the number of casualties.

However, the residents have taken the death bodies to the capital city of Ghazniin order to make justice to the victim families and to prevent such deadly incident in the future.

ButKalimzaihas said that these civilians were targeted in a garden along side with the Taliban militants.

“Civilians were also in the garden and the terrorists were under the eyes off drone. As a result of the attack, five Taliban were killed, but some of the civilians were also martyred,” he added. According to him a delegation has been tasked to investigate civilian deaths.

The Taliban group has said nothing in regards so far.

The night raids and airstrikes have often inflected casualty on civilians in Afghanistan. The human rights activists have repeatedly expressed concerns about civilian casualties poses by the warring sides across the country.