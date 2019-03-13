Government announces population as 31.6 million

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Statistics Department announces 31.6 million as exact number of Afghanistan’s population, the first census carried out since the 1980s.

Hassibullah Mowahed deputy of the statics department said Wednesday that the number of the population has been accurately clarified for the first time and the past reports regarding census in Afghanistan were untrue.

“Totally in this year, I mean in 1397 (Afghan Year), the population is 31.6 million people, with 15.4 million women and 16.1 men,” he said.

The statistics department says that it would issue birth certificates and national ID cards as the civil registration authority is integrated in this department.

This comes as some of the organizations had earlier conducted censuses in Afghanistan, but the national statistics department says that the census were inaccurate.

The department said that the current census has been conducted through online “Real Time” system across the country.

However the department didn’t provide details on poverty and job levels in the country. The ministry of finance has said that more than 54.1 percent of the people struggle with poverty while 27.2 percent others are jobless despite having qualifications.

Mohmmad Ismael, deputy economy minister said that the population clarification would help international aids and job opportunities in the country.

The department has published a report over economic and social situation of Afghan people as well.

The report says that in some parts, there are developments but a lot of problems still exist in some other parts of the country.