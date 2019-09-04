Govt. concern about US-Taliban deal, seeks clarification: Sediqqi

AT News Report

KABUL: Just days’ after nine former US ambassadors have expressed their concern about US-Taliban peace deal, the government of Afghanistan also showed anxiety in the process, seeking clarification.

Presidential Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that Afghan government is concerned about the consequences of the deal same as former US envoys.

Former US ambassadors have warned that Afghanistan could collapse in a “total civil war” if President Donald Trump withdraws all American forces before President Ghani’s administration and the Taliban conclude a peace settlement.

“A major troop withdrawal must be contingent on a final peace,” the nine former diplomats wrote on the website of the Atlantic Council, a think tank. “The initial US drawdown should not go so far or so fast that the Taliban believe they can achieve military victory.”

Taking note of its bad implication on Afghanistan, Sediqqi in a tweet message said that the Afghan government want clarification on the document to study its consequences and prevent its risk.

“The Afghan government supports any sorts of improvement in the peace process that could lead to a sustainable peace and end to the war in Afghanistan,” Sediqqi added.

The Afghan masses want peace, and the government has instigated the process, Sediqqi said, putting Loya Jirga for Peace, removing preconditions for talks, and last year’s ceasefire declaration as practical examples of the government to start the peace talks.

The concern came out as three days ago, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad briefed President Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban draft agreement.

Khalilzad said the US and the Taliban have reached “agreement in principle”, but the document needs President’s Trump approval to be signed.

Former UN Envoy to Afghanistan, Kai Eide in a tweet message said, “Khalilzad has presented draft agreement with Taliban to president Ghani. What comes next? I would not be surprised if Ghani presents negotiating team that is unacceptable to Kabul opposition. And further delays. The risk; entire peace process will collapse – or at best be postponed!”

In reaction, President Ghani’s advisor and former ambassador to Italy, said There is more to the process than only the formation of the negotiating team.

“Some of the details of the US-Taliban agreement need serious debate and revision. For now, it is more about the US and Taliban deal and its implications for Afghanistan. Let’s debate that for now,” he tweeted.