Govt. frees 900 of Taliban prisoners as part of peace efforts

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government has released another 900 of Taliban prisoners—a largest prisoners release since peace agreement between US and the Taliban that hammered out on late February in Qatar.

Based on the agreement, Kabul administration should have release 5,000 Taliban prisoners and in return Taliban will release 1,000 inmates.

Two days ago, the Afghan government also released 100 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill to advance peace efforts, including an extended ceasefire and immediate start of direct talks.

National Security Council Spokesman, Javid Faisal said that if Taliban extend ceasefire, the government will release more Taliban prisoners.

He expressed hope that Taliban will also deliver on its promises after releasing hundreds of their intimates.

“To succeed the peace process, including extension of ceasefire and kick start of intra-Afghan talks, the government in a nutshell had released 900 Taliban prisoners,” he added.

Taliban Qatar-based spokesman, Suhail Shaheen has welcomed prisoners release by the Afghan government.

The release of 900 prisoners by the other side is a good progress, Shaheen said, and assured of releasing a remarkable number of Afghan government prisoners soon.

However, he did not spell a word over the demand of ceasefire extension. The government of Afghanistan and its allies has emphasized on continuation of ceasefire as part of trust-building to effectively take forward the peace process.