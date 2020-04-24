Govt. to release 950 more Taliban prisoners

AT News

KABUL: In the spite of a surge in deadly attacks by the Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, the Afghan government has released another batch of Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to advance peace and fight the novel Coronavirus.

“With 58 released, a total of 550 have been set free by the government to promote peace and fight the novel covid-19. The release of another 950 will continue across prisons,” the National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisla said on Twitter.

The 55 prisoners were released from jails in nine provinces. The government had freed nearly 500 Taliban prisoners in recent weeks, the Taliban militant group has released 60 prisoners so far.

The bloodshed and unabated violence will continue as the Taliban rejected to declare ceasefire. President Ashraf Ghani called on the group to accept truce during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the UN envoy in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, encouraged everyone to back the UN’s call for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic.

On behalf of the United Nations family in Afghanistan I extend my warmest wishes to all Afghans as the month of Ramadan begins, Lyons said in a statement.

“The period ahead is a special time of prayer and reflection, as well as a time to show compassion for the most vulnerable members of society. I hope that Ramadan will provide an opportunity for all communities in Afghanistan to strengthen their bonds with each other in solidarity.”

At a time of increased uncertainty, with COVID-19 presenting another deadly challenge for the country and for the world community, she strongly encouraged everyone to get behind the Secretary-General’s urgent call for a global ceasefire to silence the guns and enable all Afghans to come together to fight the pandemic.

“The UN family in Afghanistan remains committed in its stand with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful, united and prosperous country.”