Govt. under fire for not taking action against fencing of Durand Line

AT News

KABUL: Some members of the Lower House of the Parliament on Tuesday criticized government’s inaction against the fencing of the Durand Line in eastern Nangarhar province and asked authorities to take proper measures to stop the illegal acts of the Pakistani forces in the area.

As part of the illegal efforts for fencing the Durand Line, Pakistani forces recently constructed a new gate in Sasubi village of Dur-Baba district of Nangarhar.

Members of the parliament, who represent Nangarhar in Wolesi Jirga, expressed their anger and blamed the government for negligence in this regard.

They called on the Afghan government to respond to the violations along the Durand Line and as first action to destroy the newly constructed gate which is illegally erected in Durbaba district of Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, representatives of the neighboring Kunar province claimed some traffickers have been cutting trees and smuggling their timbers to Pakistan.