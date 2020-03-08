Handicraft Expo Held to Empower Women

AT News

KABUL: A four-day exhibition has been held in Kabul to celebrate the 8th March considered as ‘International Women’s Day’ and to provide job, business and educational opportunities for the Afghan women.

Spojhmai Siam, Head of Siam Business and organizer, said that women of 26 provinces were invited to showcase their handicrafts and other products. “They (women) have been coordinated with other private sectors in a bid to find markets for their products.”

According to her, the exhibition generally provide three types of opportunity for youths, especially for women which containing job, business the education opportunities.

“We have invited several universities from across the country. These Universities provides discount for students,” Mrs. Siam added.

A member of the exhibition, Jawid Kalim said that such exhibition would increase the trades in Afghanistan. “People can watch domestic products, import and export products in this exhibition.”

The celebration from this 8th of March, comes at a time while the Afghan women still facing the buckle up the hardest challenges posed by the society as part of the traditional taboos against them.