Hekmatyar accuses govt. officials of sabotaging peace bid

KABUL: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hezb-e-Islami political party has called on the Afghan government authorities to stop chanting of war as it would damage the ongoing peace process.

According to him, some figures inside the government “are against the peace process”.

Declaring his party’s stand regarding the intra-Afghan negotiations, Hekmatyar said that he would not cooperate with the government during the negotiations until the government officially recognizes his party as an opponent and release its prisoners.

Hekmatyar said that the US and coalition troops have no other option but to leave Afghanistan, as they have not had any significant achievement during the past 19 years, following the recent progression in the Afghan peace process.

Referring to the increase of the target attacks on the religious scholars and civilians, he said that the government has been failed to maintain security.

He called on Kabul administration not to use the Afghan security forces in personnel political goals.

He also slammed the current formation of the government, saying President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah have so far been failed to resolve their political disputes.

Hekmatyar signed an agreement with the Afghan government in 2017 that paved way for his return to Kabul and to end his longtime hostility with the Kabul administration.