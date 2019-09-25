Hekmatyar warns of dire consequences if elections rigged

AT News Report

KABUL: The leader of Hezb-e-Islami and presidential runner Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Wednesday warned of dire consequences if the forthcoming Presidential Election salted for 28th September being rigged or interfered by foreign countries.

Speaking during an election rally in Kabul, Hekmatyar said he warned to resist against fraud and foreign meddling in the elections.

“Do make us regret of reintegration into Afghan society, and going towards elections. Don’t force us to adopt another way since we have its experience,” he told his gathering.

He indirectly showed to regain insurgency if he became disappointed with this process over none-transparency of elections.

A day earlier, Hekmatyar had warned he would return to battlefield in the event the elections were marred with fraud.

However, security and fraud have undermined credibility of the elections, as many politicians emphasizing that the country is going through a bad situation and they favored peace process to be restored.