Helmand residents protest civilian casualties

AT News Report

KABUL: Hundreds of people in the southern province of Helmand took to the streets of the provincial capital Lashkar Gah on Tuesday to protest government force operations that killed and injured tens of civilians.

Some 40 civilians including women and children were killed at the attack that targeted a wedding reception in the Musa Qala district, according to provincial council members.

The protesters asked the culprits of the attacks should be tried.

They also demanded that government to stop more killing of civilians, and punish those who killed women and children one day ago in Musa Qala.

The civilians were killed while the government forces had apparently launched operations against Taliban fighters in the district.