Herat clashes inflict casualties on both sides

KABUL: Officials in the western province of Herat said that severe clashes had been continuing between the Afghan security forces and Taliban in several districts of the province that inflicted casualties on both sides. Provincial Governor, Sayed Wahid Qatali said that four security forces were killed including the district police chief of Farsi district. According to him, the Taliban set attacks on Gulran and Farsi districts from various sides but the security forces pushed the militants’ attack back. He said that 21 Taliban rebels were killed and eight others wounded in the clashes. This comes as the defense ministry said that fighting between the security forces and Taliban continued in seven provinces of the country. The ministry said that 183 Taliban rebels were killed by the Afghan security forces in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Zabul, Urozgan, Jawzjan, Helmand, Takhar and Kunduz province. The armed conflicts have been surged between the two sides as the U.S. and NATO forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan.