Herat governor steps down amid wave of resignations

AT News Report-KABUL: Mohammad Asif Rahimi has resigned from his position as governor from Western Herat province, a well-placed source said.

According to the source, the president accepted the resignation of Rahimi. He had served as the governor of Herat since 2014.

On Friday, the governor of Maidan Wardak province also resigned from his post.

Moreover, on Wednesday Mohammad Akram Khapalwak resigned from his position as Secretary of High Peace Council (HPC) and as Presidential Advisor in Political Affairs.

Khapalwak officially tendered his resignation letter to President Ghani in cabinet meeting. “My resignation would never slowdown my commitment and backing for peace,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

However, some sources said that he stepped down to take charge of President Ghani’s campaign for the forthcoming Presidential Election.